Singapore 'cannot rule out' recession due to US tariffs

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Singapore "cannot rule out" a recession this year because of the global uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump's tariffs, its trade minister said Wednesday.

The city-state's economy is a barometer for global trade because of its heavy dependence on world demand, but that order is now under threat after Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries.

The steepest rates have been paused for 90 days, but Trump has said no country is "off the hook".

"Given potential downside risks, we cannot rule out the possibility of a recession this year," Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a news conference.

On Monday, the trade ministry downgraded Singapore's economic growth forecast this year to between zero and 2.0 percent, from its previous forecast of 1.0-3.0 percent.

The effects of the US tariffs worldwide "have caused significant uncertainty and downside risks in the global economy, and we must be prepared for more shocks and challenges ahead," Gan said.

He was speaking at a news conference of a government task force formed to help the trade-dependent nation cope with the impact of the tariffs.

Although Trump imposed the baseline 10 percent tariff on Singapore, the city-state is vulnerable to a global economic slowdown caused by the much higher levies tabled for dozens of other countries.

Gan said a trade war between the United States and China could "choke off" $600 billion in annual trade.

"Some companies in Singapore are already affected," he said, adding that firms that have manufacturing operations in China or sell to manufacturers there are seeing cancelled or deferred orders.