Singapore, China Eye Enhancing Business Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) About 200 Singaporean and Chinese business leaders and policymakers gathered Thursday in the city-state to exchange ideas and explore business opportunities between the two complementary economies.
The second Meeting of the Singapore-China Business Council and Singapore-China Economic Partnership Conference was jointly held by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).
"China has constantly been a significant market for Singapore even though the global economic growth is expected to slow down.
Singapore companies remain optimistic about the Chinese market," said SBF Chairman Lim Ming Yan.
Lim encouraged SBF members to enhance their network with Chinese counterparts and explore new areas of collaboration.
China's high-level opening-up and modernization will continue to present new development opportunities to Singapore and the world, said Ren Hongbin, Chairman of CCPIT.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From World
-
UK police manhunt after 'corrosive substance' attack on family8 minutes ago
-
China willing to contribute more to world peace, prosperity: Wang Yi18 minutes ago
-
Singapore sees tourism recovery in 202318 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1049 against USD Thursday18 minutes ago
-
Volvo Cars ceases financing for EV maker Polestar18 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.24 pct higher18 minutes ago
-
Defiant French farmers stick to barricades28 minutes ago
-
China's annual sci-tech expenditure up 6.4 pct in past 6 years28 minutes ago
-
US, Japan conduct joint naval drills58 minutes ago
-
Myanmar enters fourth year of post-coup crisis1 hour ago
-
EU leaders heap pressure on Orban in Ukraine aid showdown1 hour ago
-
Polish PM says open to snap elections if president 'interferes' with govt1 hour ago