Singapore, China Eye Enhancing Business Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) About 200 Singaporean and Chinese business leaders and policymakers gathered Thursday in the city-state to exchange ideas and explore business opportunities between the two complementary economies.

The second Meeting of the Singapore-China Business Council and Singapore-China Economic Partnership Conference was jointly held by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

"China has constantly been a significant market for Singapore even though the global economic growth is expected to slow down.

Singapore companies remain optimistic about the Chinese market," said SBF Chairman Lim Ming Yan.

Lim encouraged SBF members to enhance their network with Chinese counterparts and explore new areas of collaboration.

China's high-level opening-up and modernization will continue to present new development opportunities to Singapore and the world, said Ren Hongbin, Chairman of CCPIT.

