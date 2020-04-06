Singapore Confirms 120 New COVID-19 Cases in Record Daily Increase - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Health authorities in Singapore on Sunday have confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases, the largest day-on-day increase since the start of the outbreak, raising the overall number of registered cases to 1,309.

As of midday local time [05:00 GMT] on Sunday, 120 new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported by Singapore's Ministry of Health. Four of these cases were imported and the remaining 116 were transferred locally by contact, the ministry stated.

A total of 320 people have recovered fully after contracting the disease, the ministry noted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that a one-month lockdown will start on Tuesday. Schools and the majority of workplaces have been ordered to close, in a move designed to slow the spread of the disease.

The first case of COVID-19 in Singapore was confirmed in late January, making it one of the first countries outside of China to report a positive test, although stringent measures enacted at the start of the outbreak have helped to slow the spread of the disease in the country.