UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Confirms 1st Case Of New Coronavirus - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:41 PM

Singapore Confirms 1st Case of New Coronavirus - Reports

Singapore has confirmed its first case of a new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, media reported, citing authorities, on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Singapore has confirmed its first case of a new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, media reported, citing authorities, on Thursday.

The infected is a 66-year-old Wuhan resident, who arrived in the city with nine other people on Monday and was staying at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort, The Straits Times reported, citing Singapore's Health Ministry.

The man's 37-year-old son has been quarantined on suspicion of being infected as well. Their eight companions have left the city-state.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old Chinese woman, who was not part of the group, has been reported to have come up positive in preliminary tests, that are now being confirmed.

There are 28 suspected cases of the virus in Singapore altogether, according to the authorities.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in Wuhan in late December. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

As of earlier in the day, there are reportedly more than 600 confirmed cases in China and 17 recorded deaths. Confirmed cases have also been recorded in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Precautionary measures have been taken in Wuhan, which has banned residents from leaving the city, and airports across the world.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Wuhan Man Singapore Japan South Korea United States Saudi Arabia December Women Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.