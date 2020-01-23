Singapore Confirms 1st Case of New Coronavirus - Reports

Singapore has confirmed its first case of a new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, media reported, citing authorities, on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Singapore has confirmed its first case of a new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, media reported, citing authorities, on Thursday.

The infected is a 66-year-old Wuhan resident, who arrived in the city with nine other people on Monday and was staying at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort, The Straits Times reported, citing Singapore's Health Ministry.

The man's 37-year-old son has been quarantined on suspicion of being infected as well. Their eight companions have left the city-state.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old Chinese woman, who was not part of the group, has been reported to have come up positive in preliminary tests, that are now being confirmed.

There are 28 suspected cases of the virus in Singapore altogether, according to the authorities.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in Wuhan in late December. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

As of earlier in the day, there are reportedly more than 600 confirmed cases in China and 17 recorded deaths. Confirmed cases have also been recorded in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Precautionary measures have been taken in Wuhan, which has banned residents from leaving the city, and airports across the world.