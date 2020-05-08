UrduPoint.com
Singapore Confirms 768 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total to 21,707 - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore has climbed by 768 to 21,707 over the past 24 hours, the city-state's Ministry of Health said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore has climbed by 768 to 21,707 over the past 24 hours, the city-state's Ministry of Health said Friday.

Only 10 of the newly infected are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, while the rest of them are migrants.

At the same time, 20 people have died and more than 1,700 have recovered since the pandemic reached the Southeast Asian nation.

Singapore was initially hailed as an example of successfully keeping coronavirus infections under control, but outbreaks in the tightly-packed dormitories of the country's 323,000 workers have seen the numbers double in two weeks.

Singapore now has the largest number of active COVID-19 cases in all of Asia according to The Strait Times.

