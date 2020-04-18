UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Confirms 942 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total To Nearly 6,000 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:35 PM

Singapore Confirms 942 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total to Nearly 6,000 - Authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore has risen by an unprecedented 942 cases to reach 5,992 cases overall, according to the Health Ministry's daily update

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore has risen by an unprecedented 942 cases to reach 5,992 cases overall, according to the Health Ministry's daily update.

The update also shows that 23 remain in critical condition and 11 people have died altogether, with no fatalities or deteriorating health over the past 24 hours, as of noontime in the Southeast Asian city state (04:00 GMT).

At the same time, 740 people have been discharged with complete recoveries, according to the health authorities.

Related Topics

Died Singapore Same Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits field hospital in DWTC

6 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves worth 25 ml ..

21 seconds ago

Beaumont says virus could spark rugby calendar ref ..

25 seconds ago

MCB chairman donates protective items to health de ..

26 seconds ago

Croatia extends coronavirus lockdown

28 seconds ago

Trudeau says US-Canada border to stay closed anoth ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.