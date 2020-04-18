Singapore Confirms 942 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total to Nearly 6,000 - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore has risen by an unprecedented 942 cases to reach 5,992 cases overall, according to the Health Ministry's daily update.

The update also shows that 23 remain in critical condition and 11 people have died altogether, with no fatalities or deteriorating health over the past 24 hours, as of noontime in the Southeast Asian city state (04:00 GMT).

At the same time, 740 people have been discharged with complete recoveries, according to the health authorities.