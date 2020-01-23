UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Confirms First Case Of Wuhan Virus

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Singapore Thursday confirmed its first case the new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 people in China and spread to multiple countries including the United States

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Singapore Thursday confirmed its first case the new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 people in China and spread to multiple countries including the United States.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the patient was a 66-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Monday.

He was immediately isolated after arriving at a hospital with a fever and cough, and test results later confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus.

One of his travelling companions, a 37-year-old man from Wuhan, has also been admitted to hospital as a suspect case.

