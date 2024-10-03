Singapore Court Sentences Ex-minister To 12 Months In Prison: Media
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A Singapore court on Thursday sentenced former transport minister S. Iswaran to 12 months in prison, local media reported, in the financial hub's first case involving a political office holder in more than four decades.
After Iswaran was convicted last week of obstruction of justice and accepting illegal gifts, prosecutors had sought a six-to-seven-month sentence, The Straits Times reported.
But the defence team for the former minister, who is known for helping to bring Formula One to the wealthy city-state, had argued for a maximum sentence of eight weeks.
Earlier this year, Iswaran was hit with 35 charges mostly related to graft in a nation often cited as one of the world's least corrupt.
But prosecutors moved forward with five lesser charges only, including some related to a billionaire property tycoon.
Iswaran quit in January after being formally notified of the charges, which include accepting gifts worth more than $300,000.
In a resignation letter at the time, he said he would clear his name in court.
Iswaran has paid back around $295,000 in financial gain to the government, and gifts including a Brompton bicycle were also seized from him, the attorney general's office said.
His trial has been deemed by observers to be one of the most politically significant in the city-state's history.
Singapore's last senior politician convicted for graft dates back to 1975, when Wee Toon Boon, then minister of state for environment, was found guilty of accepting bribes worth more than $600,000 according to local media.
