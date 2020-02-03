UrduPoint.com
Singapore, EAEU Discuss Investment Agreement - Ambassador To Russia

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:48 PM

Singapore and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states are discussing the details of an investment agreement, Singapore's ambassador to Moscow, Premjith Sadasivan said at a meeting with Russia's upper chamber Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev on Monday

"Russia and other EAEU countries entered into a trade agreement with Singapore on October 1, 2019 ... The facts are that today the two sides are discussing agreements on new services and investments," Sadasivan said.

The ambassador also noted that relations with Russia have strengthened after President Vladimir Putin's first-ever state visit to the country in November 2018.

The EAEU was established in 2015 and promotes regional economic integration and provides for a free trade area among its five members � Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

At present, the EAEU is conducting negotiations to establish free trade areas with Egypt, Israel and India. In 2019, trade deals were concluded with Serbia and Singapore, while an agreement on trade and economic cooperation was signed with China.

