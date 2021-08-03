Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant in Gulf of Oman 'Not Under Command' - Tracker

Singapore-flagged tanker Golden Brilliant in the Gulf of Oman is experiencing problems, and is "not under command," according to data on vessel tracking portal Marine Traffic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Singapore-flagged tanker Golden Brilliant in the Gulf of Oman is experiencing problems, and is "not under command," according to data on vessel tracking portal Marine Traffic.

The vessel's status on the portal is marked as "Not Under Command.

"

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a "non-piracy incident" with an unnamed vessel in the Gulf of Oman. It was about the red-level notification (attack, hijacking, incident, abduction) east of Fujairah (UAE). An investigation is underway, the UKMTO notice says.