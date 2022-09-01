- Home
Singapore-Flagged Tanker Runs Aground In Suez Canal - Reports
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 03:50 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) A Singapore-flagged tanker has run aground in the Suez Canal, Al Arabiya reported citing sources.
Reuters reported citing sources that tug boats were working to release the vessel, which blocked navigation in the canal.
