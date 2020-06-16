UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Freezes Construction Of Changi Airport's 5th Terminal For 2 Years - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:21 PM

Singapore Freezes Construction of Changi Airport's 5th Terminal for 2 Years - Minister

Singapore is suspending the construction of the fifth terminal of its Changi Airport for at least two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Singapore is suspending the construction of the fifth terminal of its Changi Airport for at least two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the government is currently looking into potential changes in the aviation sector after the pandemic.

"We are consulting as widely as we can. Big questions remain, and we don't think we will get the answers very quickly within the next few months. It may take us a couple of years, and that is why we have decided to take a pause in the T5 project .

.. So at the minimum, I think we will push it back by two years," Khaw said as quoted by the Straits Times newspaper.

The terminal is the country's most ambitious endeavor to position itself as the regional and global transportation hub since the opening of the Changi Airport in 1981. It is scheduled for completion in the 2030s and be capable of handling up to 50 million passengers a year at the initial stage, bringing the airport's total handling capacity to 140 million passengers a year.

Related Topics

Singapore Hub May Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

11 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

1 hour ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

2 hours ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.