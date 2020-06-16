Singapore is suspending the construction of the fifth terminal of its Changi Airport for at least two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Singapore is suspending the construction of the fifth terminal of its Changi Airport for at least two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the government is currently looking into potential changes in the aviation sector after the pandemic.

"We are consulting as widely as we can. Big questions remain, and we don't think we will get the answers very quickly within the next few months. It may take us a couple of years, and that is why we have decided to take a pause in the T5 project .

.. So at the minimum, I think we will push it back by two years," Khaw said as quoted by the Straits Times newspaper.

The terminal is the country's most ambitious endeavor to position itself as the regional and global transportation hub since the opening of the Changi Airport in 1981. It is scheduled for completion in the 2030s and be capable of handling up to 50 million passengers a year at the initial stage, bringing the airport's total handling capacity to 140 million passengers a year.