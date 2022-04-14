UrduPoint.com

Singapore Further Tightens Monetary Policy

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 12:52 PM

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday announced that it decided to further tighten monetary policy, in two ways

According to the newly-published MAS Monetary Policy Statement, first, the authority will re-center the mid-point of the exchange rate policy band at the prevailing level of the Singapore Dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (S$NEER).

Second, MAS will increase slightly the rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band to exert a continuing dampening effect on inflation. There will be no change to the width of the policy band.

MAS said that this tighter monetary policy stance, which builds on the policy moves in October 2021 and January 2022, will slow the inflation momentum and help ensure medium-term price stability.

It said that barring major dislocations to the global economy, the Singapore economy should grow at an above-trend pace for the second consecutive year in 2022.

The output gap will turn slightly positive, with aggregate GDP having fully recovered from the pandemic-induced decline.

It also said that the fresh shocks to global commodity prices and supply chains are adding to domestic cost pressures, and will bring MAS Core Inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private transport, to a significantly higher level than its historical average through 2022.

Underlying inflationary pressures remain a risk over the medium term, the authority added.

Therefore, MAS lifted its 2022 forecast range of MAS core inflation to 2.5 percent-3.5 percent from the 2.0 percent-3.0 percent expected in January, and that of CPI-All Items inflation to 4.5 percent-5.5 percent from the January-expected 2.5 percent-3.5 percent.

