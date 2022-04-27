UrduPoint.com

Singapore Hangs Mentally Disabled Man For Drug Trafficking Despite Outcry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Singapore hangs mentally disabled man for drug trafficking despite outcry

A mentally disabled Malaysian man was hanged in Singapore on Wednesday, his family said, after losing a long legal battle and despite a storm of international criticism and appeals for clemency

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A mentally disabled Malaysian man was hanged in Singapore on Wednesday, his family said, after losing a long legal battle and despite a storm of international criticism and appeals for clemency.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws, and handed a death sentence the following year.

The plan to hang him sparked widespread criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the United Nations, European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it.

"It is unbelievable that Singapore proceeded with the execution despite international appeals to spare his life," his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam told AFP.

The 34-year-old was executed in the early hours, she said from Malaysia, leaving her family "extremely saddened" and "in a state of shock".

Nagaenthran spent more than a decade mounting legal challenges, but they were dismissed by Singapore's courts, and the city-state's president rejected appeals for clemency.

His body will be brought back to the Malaysian city of Ipoh for his funeral, his sister said. Singaporean authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday described the death penalty as "cruel and inhumane" and urged Singapore to "adopt a moratorium on all executions" and abolish capital punishment.

The death penalty "fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity," said Nabila Massrali, a foreign policy spokeswoman for the bloc.

Reprieve, an NGO that campaigns against the death penalty, said Nagaenthran was "the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice".

"Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man... is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to," said the group's director, Maya Foa.

Related Topics

Storm World United Nations Drugs European Union Man Ipoh Singapore Malaysia Family All From

Recent Stories

vivo Y01 Launched in Pakistan — Featuring 5000mA ..

Vivo Y01 Launched in Pakistan — Featuring 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

14 minutes ago
 BTTN organizes Webinar on'Youth Development throug ..

BTTN organizes Webinar on'Youth Development through Education in Balochistan'

2 minutes ago
 LHC asks governor to administer oath to Punjab CM- ..

LHC asks governor to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect till April 28

2 minutes ago
 200 students participated in road safety workshop

200 students participated in road safety workshop

2 minutes ago
 KP to witness significant heat increase in next we ..

KP to witness significant heat increase in next week

2 minutes ago
 China's Xi urges 'all-out' infrastructure push to ..

China's Xi urges 'all-out' infrastructure push to boost growth

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.