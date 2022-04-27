Singapore hangs mentally disabled man for drug trafficking despite outcry

(@FahadShabbir)

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A mentally disabled Malaysian man was hanged in Singapore on Wednesday, his family said, after losing a long legal battle and despite a storm of international criticism and appeals for clemency.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws, and handed a death sentence the following year.

The plan to hang him sparked widespread criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the United Nations, European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it.

"It is unbelievable that Singapore proceeded with the execution despite international appeals to spare his life," his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam told AFP.

The 34-year-old was executed in the early hours, she said from Malaysia, leaving her family "extremely saddened" and "in a state of shock".

Nagaenthran spent more than a decade mounting legal challenges, but they were dismissed by Singapore's courts, and the city-state's president rejected appeals for clemency.

His body will be brought back to the Malaysian city of Ipoh for his funeral, his sister said. Singaporean authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday described the death penalty as "cruel and inhumane" and urged Singapore to "adopt a moratorium on all executions" and abolish capital punishment.

The death penalty "fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity," said Nabila Massrali, a foreign policy spokeswoman for the bloc.

Reprieve, an NGO that campaigns against the death penalty, said Nagaenthran was "the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice".

"Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man... is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to," said the group's director, Maya Foa.