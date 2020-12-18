UrduPoint.com
Singapore 'hawker' Culture Gains UN Recognition

Once seen as lowly members of Singaporean society, cooks in the city-state's bustling "hawker" centres are rejoicing this week after the United Nations recognised their food as a cultural treasure

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday approved the country's bid to have its street food included on a list of intangible cultural heritage, which also includes yoga, Chinese calligraphy and flamenco.

"In the past being a hawker was a job that was looked down on, it was seen as a beggar's business," says Ng Kok Hua, who sells traditional deep-fried delicacies from his small stall.

"And now it's not, now the hawker culture in Singapore is globally recognised."The city-state is full of open-air food courts where vendors serve delectable -- and cheap -- dishes.

In the same food centre as Ng's stall, for example, you can buy Michelin guide-recommended Hainanese chicken rice for around Sing$5 (US$4).

