Singapore, Indonesia Apply To ICAO For Airspace Realignment - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Singapore and Indonesia have applied to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations' specialized agency overseeing airspace management, to realign their flight boundaries, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.

"Last week, we jointly applied for approval from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the new arrangements under the FIR Agreement (the Agreement on the Realignment of the Boundary between the Jakarta Flight Information Region)," the prime minister said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Singapore.

This was the sixth Singaporean-Indonesian top-level meeting. Singapore's prime minister praised the progress in the bilateral relationship, including the Expanded Framework Agreements two countries signed in 2022, which encompasses three areas of cooperation ” extradition of fugitives, defense and realignment of flight boundaries.

