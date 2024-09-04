Open Menu

Singapore Intensifies Mpox Prevention Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Singapore intensifies mpox prevention measures

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday updated detection, tracing, isolation, and vaccination measures to prevent the mpox Clade I infection.

Medical practitioners and healthcare institutions should be vigilant in detecting and reporting mpox cases. Close contacts of a confirmed Clade I case will be quarantined in a designated government facility for 21 days, MOH noted.

Suspect Clade I case will be isolated while pending test results. All cases who test positive will continue to be isolated in healthcare facilities until they are no longer infectious.

Mpox is spread mainly through close physical contact so mask-wearing is not recommended to prevent the disease, MOH noted.

The government will offer vaccine JYNNEOS to healthcare workers who are at the highest risk of exposure to mpox for additional protection. However, population-wide mpox vaccination is not recommended at present.

Singapore has put in place temperature and visual screening at airports and sea checkpoints for inbound travelers and crew members from mpox-affected areas.

Singapore has not detected any deadlier Clade I infection to date. All 14 mpox cases in the island state this year were of the less severe Clade II subtype, local media said.

Related Topics

Singapore Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

10 minutes ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

40 minutes ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

1 hour ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

13 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

15 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

19 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

23 hours ago

More Stories From World