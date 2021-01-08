UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Jails Woman For Lying To Coronavirus Contact Tracers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:25 PM

Singapore jails woman for lying to coronavirus contact tracers

A Singaporean woman was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday for hiding her meetings with a male friend from coronavirus contact tracers as she did not want her family to think she was having an affair

Singapore (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A Singaporean woman was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday for hiding her meetings with a male friend from coronavirus contact tracers as she did not want her family to think she was having an affair.

Oh Bee Hiok, 65, met a close friend, 72-year-old Lim Kiang Hong, five times in the weeks before testing positive for Covid-19 in February, but deliberately withheld the information from the health ministry's contact tracers, court documents said.

"She did not want her family or Lim's family to find out that they were going out so frequently, as she thought that their family and friends would suspect that they were in a romantic relationship and spread rumours about them being in an extra-marital affair," court documents said.

Officials found out about the meetings after reviewing parking records, CCTV footage, call records and credit card transactions.

After she was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, Oh spoke to Lim on the phone and asked him to keep their outings secret.

He then tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

In sentencing Oh, Judge Marvin Bay said her reasons for withholding information were "selfish... within the pressing public interest need to control the pandemic", according to broadcaster CNA.

"In this regard, the court must send a clear message that any act of withholding information likely to mislead contact tracers is totally unacceptable", he added.

Oh pleaded guilty to the charge of hindering contact tracing efforts.

The maximum punishment is a fine of Sg$10,000 ($7,500), six months imprisonment, or both.

Singapore initially kept Covid-19 in check through rigorous contact tracing, but the virus later swept through dormitories housing low-paid migrant workers.

The city has reported more than 58,800 virus infections, but a relatively low death toll of 29.

Related Topics

Fine Male February March Women Family From Court Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

13 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

14 seconds ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

15 seconds ago

Crackdown on fuel stations selling smuggled petrol ..

17 seconds ago

CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

18 seconds ago

Fire erupted in a house in Bajaur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.