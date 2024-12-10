Singapore Launches Initiative To Restore 100,000 Corals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Singapore on Tuesday launched a project to restore 100,000 corals, starting with the cultivation of coral fragments in six specialized tanks on St. John's Island off the southern coast, according to local media reports.
These tanks, capable of holding up to 3,600 coral fragments, or nubbins, will produce up to 10,000 corals annually. Over the next decade and beyond, the matured corals will be transplanted onto degraded reefs and vacant seabeds to establish new reef ecosystems.
Initially spearheaded by researchers, the project will soon involve public participation, with members trained to grow and maintain the corals.
Singapore's coral reefs, home to 250 species of hard corals and a wealth of marine life, have suffered significant degradation over the years.
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, speaking at the launch, described the effort as a complex task requiring precise control of lighting, temperature, water quality, and flow to suit each coral species, as reported by the local newspaper The Straits Times.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
More Stories From World
-
Germany's annual inflation at 2.2% in November14 minutes ago
-
'Huge demand': Portugal dreams of becoming medical cannabis hub14 minutes ago
-
Russia arrests German citizen over alleged sabotage for Kyiv: news agencies14 minutes ago
-
Türkiye’s unemployment rate stands at 8.8% in October24 minutes ago
-
The trial of a king: ancient royal ritual in Cameroon promotes peace34 minutes ago
-
South Korea slaps travel bans on more top officials1 hour ago
-
China's Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'1 hour ago
-
Lewandowski leading Barca Champions League charge on Dortmund return2 hours ago
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama officially wins election2 hours ago
-
French film director denies child actor abuse in landmark trial2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks soar on China economy hopes2 hours ago
-
Alonso says Leverkusen capable of 'big things' ahead of Inter visit2 hours ago