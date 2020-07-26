Singapore, Malaysia Opening Travel Corridor Beginning August 10 - Foreign Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Singapore and Malaysia have finalized the arrangements to resume cross-border travel for select categories of nationals, including official and business travelers, with applications opening up on August 10, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Sunday.

The announcement came following a meeting between Balakrishnan with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and head of Malaysia's Johor state, Hasni Mohammad, earlier in the day.

"Pleased to announce that we have settled arrangements for the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement ahead of implementation of the two schemes, with applications to start on 10 August 2020¬. These schemes will facilitate cross-border travel for official, business and work purposes, and help to progressively restore some of the extensive people-to-people interactions and economic exchanges between Singapore and Malaysia.

It will be for a limited group of people for now, and done in a controlled manner," Balakrishnan said on Facebook.

Singapore's foreign minister added that while the government could relate to the rush of many citizens to resume travel to neighboring Malaysia, which used to be a short drive or flight away, the reopening of borders must be conducted "in a safe and calibrated way." Balakrishnan cited how several cities around the world reported second waves of the infection as they tried to reopen, saying that Singapore is determined to avoid this scenario.

As of Sunday, Singapore has confirmed 50,369 coronavirus cases, including 27 deaths and 45,352 recoveries, while Malaysia has reported 8,897 cases, including 124 deaths and 8,600 recoveries.