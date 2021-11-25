UrduPoint.com

Singapore, Malaysia To Allow Bilateral Travel Of Vaccinated Tourists From Next Week

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Singapore and Malaysia will open a special quarantine-free travel lane at their border available for vaccinated passengers starting next week as part of the strategy to revive bilateral travel, both governments said on Wednesday.

"Good news for all Malaysians and Singaporeans. Malaysia and Singapore agree to launch Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) starting from 29 November 2021. Government is confident that VTL-Land will further enhance bilateral and economic relations between both countries," Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri tweeted.

The VTL will be located at the Johor-Singapore Causeway connecting the two countries. Categories of travelers eligible for the new lane are fully vaccinated "citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders of the country that they are entering.

" Unvaccinated children aged 12 and below will be required to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult traveler to cross the lane, according to the governments.

Another requirement for the use of the VTL is a negative test for the coronavirus taken two days before departure. It does not apply to children aged two and below.

All crossings will be carried out on special buses. A total of 32 trips with no more than 2,880 travelers will be conducted daily, the governments said.

The measure will partially reopen borders between the two countries for the first time since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

To date, Singapore has recorded over 257,500 COVID-19 cases and 678 related deaths, while Malaysia has confirmed nearly 2.6 million cases and 30,110 related deaths.

