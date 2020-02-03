Singapore Notes No Coronavirus Spread, Ready to Take Additional Measures - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Singapore is ready to take some additional measures to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus, though it has not detected any evidence of the virus spread so far, Singaporean Ambassador to Moscow Premjith Sadasivan told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Singapore is ready to take some additional measures to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus, though it has not detected any evidence of the virus spread so far, Singaporean Ambassador to Moscow Premjith Sadasivan told reporters on Monday.

"And in the case of Singapore, we have taken additional measures but so far there is no evidence of a spread within the community," the ambassador said, adding that Singapore introduces very strict measures against those who come from China as it has registered 18 cases since yesterday.

In addition, the ambassador said that the city-state also imposed a complete ban on those people who are coming from China within 14 days. He added that there were no more flights into Singapore.

"If the situation gets more serious then there are many other measures that we intend to take," Sadasivan said.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 362 people and infected over 17,000 others.