Singapore Offers Washington Help With Evacuations From Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Singapore has offered the United States its air forces' A330 tanker aircraft to help Washington evacuate people from militant-controlled Afghanistan, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Singapore has offered the United States its air forces' A330 tanker aircraft to help Washington evacuate people from militant-controlled Afghanistan, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.

The prime minister unveiled the proposal at a joint press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently on a visit to Singapore.

"We knew that the US was conducting an evacuation operation of refugees from Afghanistan, and Singapore ... would like to offer the US the use of the RSAF, Republic of Singapore Air Force's, Airbus 330 .

.. in order to help with the airlift," Lee told reporters, according to a footage posted ont on his Facebook page.

The Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, causing the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of people to try to leave the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from Afghanistan.