Singapore Opposition Leader Fined For Lying To Parliament
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Singapore's opposition leader was fined Monday for lying to parliament while helping a fellow party member cover up a false witness account, but narrowly avoided being barred from contesting upcoming national elections.
Pritam Singh, 48, secretary-general of the Workers' Party, was found guilty on two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee probing a fellow MP.
The conviction comes as the Southeast Asian nation's struggling political opposition is seeking to challenge the overwhelming dominance of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in elections expected within months.
The PAP has ruled the wealthy city-state since 1959.
District court judge Luke Tan said that contrary to what Singh told the committee, he had not done enough to get rookie MP Raeesah Khan to admit to her lie in parliament.
The judge also gave credence to Khan's testimony that Singh had told her during a meeting to "take the lie to the grave."
Singh told reporters outside court that based on "advice I have and that I've been given, I will be running for the general elections."
"I have been advised that the law is quite clear," he said, adding he understood the elections department would release a statement later.
"It's not going to be an easy election... we'll have to fight hard, and that's what we will do."
Singh, who said he would appeal the court's decision, was fined Sg$7,000 for each charge.
"The path of choosing opposition politics is not for the faint hearted," Singh said.
Under the constitution, a person fined a minimum of Sg$10,000 ($7,400) or jailed for at least one year, is disqualified from running for election or holding a parliamentary seat for five years.
"He will not be disqualified as the threshold of $10,000 fine per charge is not crossed. You can't stack up the fines," Eugene Tan, who teaches constitutional law at Singapore Management University, told AFP.
- Lies in parliament -
Raeesah Khan who resigned from the legislature following the scandal, had admitted to making up a story she told in parliament about a female rape victim she accompanied to make a police report.
The former MP confessed that she lied when telling parliament in 2021 that a police officer supposedly made "insensitive comments" about the way the alleged victim was dressed and that she had drunk alcohol.
But Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam had said there was no record in the police files of such an incident and Khan eventually admitted to lying.
Singh was then accused of lying to the parliamentary committee investigating Khan.
He allegedly told the committee that he was not aware that Khan had made up the story about the rape victim, in an apparent attempt to downplay his responsibility as party leader, court documents said.
But the judge tore through Singh's credibility as a witness.
In the 2020 general elections, the PAP won 83 of the 93 seats at stake to retain its dominance.
The main opposition Workers' Party captured 10 seats -- four more than previously held -- in its strongest performance since independence in 1965.
Its leaders have said they hope to further increase the party's numbers in parliament in the upcoming elections, which will be new premier Lawrence Wong's first major political test.
mba/skc/fox
Recent Stories
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
More Stories From World
-
Singapore opposition leader fined for lying to parliament3 minutes ago
-
US tensions plague final phase of German election campaign13 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 13 injured in southern Philippine collision23 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits Dodecanese Islands, Greece -- GFZ33 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated43 minutes ago
-
Arab Interior Ministers Council lauds Saudi support to Naif Arab University for Security Sciences1 hour ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister discusses Cooperation with several counterparts1 hour ago
-
Saudi, Egyptian Interior Ministers discuss ongoing security cooperation1 hour ago
-
'Conclave' and 'Brutalist' share BAFTA honours2 hours ago
-
S. Korea says DeepSeek removed from local app stores pending privacy review2 hours ago
-
India capital shaken by 4.0-magnitude quake2 hours ago
-
UK ready to send troops to Ukraine as European leaders to hold war talks2 hours ago