Open Menu

Singapore Parliament Dissolved Ahead Of Upcoming Elections: Govt

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Singapore parliament dissolved ahead of upcoming elections: govt

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Singapore's parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, the government said, ahead of an upcoming national election seen as a crucial test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Last year Wong succeeded Lee Hsien Loong, the son of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, ushering in a new era after decades of leadership by the influential Lee family.

"President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on the advice of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, has dissolved Parliament on Tuesday, 15 April 2025," a government statement said.

Nomination day has been set for April 23, and the Elections Department will announce the polling date later on Tuesday, it added.

A total of 97 seats are at stake in this election, four more than the previous parliament, with most seats coming from a bloc voting system the opposition says favours the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), in power since 1959.

The main opposition Workers' Party, which stunned the nation when it won 10 of the 93 seats contested in the 2020 elections, is expected to build on that momentum and make more inroads.

Other smaller opposition parties are also expected to contest at the polls.

The election comes as US President Donald Trump's trade war threatens the world order instrumental to Singapore's rapid economic prosperity.

Although Trump imposed the baseline 10 percent tariffs on Singapore, the city-state is vulnerable to a global economic slowdown caused by the much higher levies on other countries because of its heavy reliance on international trade.

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

37 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

1 hour ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

2 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

2 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Googl ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King ov ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM

2 hours ago
 Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

4 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World