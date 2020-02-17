(@FahadShabbir)

Singapore is planning to cooperate with Russia's Yakutia, also known as the Republic of Sakha, in developing the Arctic territories

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Singapore is planning to cooperate with Russia's Yakutia, also known as the Republic of Sakha, in developing the Arctic territories, Sakha's deputy minister for Arctic development, Mikhail Podogaev, told Sputnik on Monday.

Podogaev met with Singaporean Minister of State Sam Tan, who represents the country in the Arctic Council, on the sidelines of the Arctic Frontiers 2020 global scientific conference that took place from January 26-30 in the Norwegian city of Tromso, where the Arctic Council Secretariat is located.

"During the meeting, Tan noted that Singapore's organizations were interested in cooperation with organizations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), and also announced his readiness to pay an official visit to Yakutia in 2020.

In coordination with the Russian Foreign Ministry, the visit is planned as part of the Northern Sustainable Development Forum in September this year," Podogaev said.

According to the Russian official, the Singaporean authorities were interested in Yakutia's experience in developing the Arctic territories and intend to cooperate in energy supply, renewable energy, science and education, as well as in preserving the traditions and culture of indigenous peoples.