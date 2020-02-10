Singapore Plans to Start Testing Vaccine Against Coronavirus in 3 Months - Reports

Singaporean experts are developing a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that has recently plagued China and other countries across the world, with trials expected to start in three months, national media reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry's chief scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Singaporean experts are developing a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that has recently plagued China and other countries across the world, with trials expected to start in three months, national media reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry's chief scientist.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore stands at 43. Earlier in the day, nation's infectious disease experts gathered to discuss measures to battle the virus' spread.

According to Straits Times, chief health expert Tan Chorh Chuan said after the meeting that the vaccine would be tested on healthy volunteers, who would be monitored for side effects.

With the new strain of the coronavirus having spread across China and to more than 20 countries, health experts across the world are struggling to develop a vaccine. In late January, the Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, announced that Russia and China were jointly working on the matter.

According to the Russian Health Ministry, it will take from eight to 10 months to develop such a vaccine. Some experts believe that several years are needed to do so.