UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Plans To Start Testing Vaccine Against Coronavirus In 3 Months - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

Singapore Plans to Start Testing Vaccine Against Coronavirus in 3 Months - Reports

Singaporean experts are developing a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that has recently plagued China and other countries across the world, with trials expected to start in three months, national media reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry's chief scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Singaporean experts are developing a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that has recently plagued China and other countries across the world, with trials expected to start in three months, national media reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry's chief scientist.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore stands at 43. Earlier in the day, nation's infectious disease experts gathered to discuss measures to battle the virus' spread.

According to Straits Times, chief health expert Tan Chorh Chuan said after the meeting that the vaccine would be tested on healthy volunteers, who would be monitored for side effects.

With the new strain of the coronavirus having spread across China and to more than 20 countries, health experts across the world are struggling to develop a vaccine. In late January, the Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, announced that Russia and China were jointly working on the matter.

According to the Russian Health Ministry, it will take from eight to 10 months to develop such a vaccine. Some experts believe that several years are needed to do so.

Related Topics

World Russia China Singapore January Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy Slams US Ideas on Comprehensive Nucl ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Navy to Receive 1st Borey-A Class Strategi ..

2 minutes ago

Doctor of PIMS challenges his suspension in the Is ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks detailed report from mi ..

5 minutes ago

Obliged to decision of cabinet over IG Sindh matte ..

5 minutes ago

Spanish Authorities Rescue Migrant Boat Off Canary ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.