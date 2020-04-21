UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Police Probe Oil Trading Giant

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:26 PM

Singapore police probe oil trading giant

Singapore has launched a probe into an oil trading firm that allegedly covered up hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, police said Tuesday

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Singapore has launched a probe into an oil trading firm that allegedly covered up hundreds of millions of Dollars in losses, police said Tuesday.

Hin Leong Trading has been a major force in oil markets for decades and its predicament highlights the fallout from weeks of chaos on crude markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand has been strangled as governments around the world scramble to halt the spread of the virus with lockdowns and travel bans, leading to massive falls in oil prices.

The company sought court protection from creditors last week after the price collapse crippled revenues and prompted banks to call in debts, Bloomberg news reported.

But the court filings showed the company, which owes nearly four billion dollars, had concealed about $800 million in losses over the years, the report said.

It said the company's founder Lim Oon Kuin had ordered the firm to hide the losses incurred from futures trading.

Related Topics

World Police Company Oil Singapore Price Market From Billion Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President Alvi's categorical stand sent a positive ..

5 minutes ago

Australia Faces Greatest Output Decrease Since 193 ..

10 minutes ago

Local admin seizes illegally stocked 1000 wheat ba ..

10 minutes ago

Belgian biotech firm to roll out coronavirus antib ..

10 minutes ago

EU official calls for urgent tourism summit

1 minute ago

PSX sheds 1076.82 points to close at 32,422 points ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.