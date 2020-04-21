Singapore police probe oil trading giant

Singapore has launched a probe into an oil trading firm that allegedly covered up hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, police said Tuesday

Hin Leong Trading has been a major force in oil markets for decades and its predicament highlights the fallout from weeks of chaos on crude markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand has been strangled as governments around the world scramble to halt the spread of the virus with lockdowns and travel bans, leading to massive falls in oil prices.

The company sought court protection from creditors last week after the price collapse crippled revenues and prompted banks to call in debts, Bloomberg news reported.

But the court filings showed the company, which owes nearly four billion dollars, had concealed about $800 million in losses over the years, the report said.

It said the company's founder Lim Oon Kuin had ordered the firm to hide the losses incurred from futures trading.