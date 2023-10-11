Open Menu

Singapore Receives Over 1.1 Mln Tourists In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Singapore receives over 1.1 mln tourists in September

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- A total of 1.13 million visitors arrived in Singapore in September, up nearly 45 percent year-on-year, according to the latest statistics released by the Singapore Tourism board (STB).

Indonesia was the top visitor source to Singapore last month, followed by the Chinese mainland, Australia, Malaysia and India, the data showed.

In the first nine months, Singapore received over 10 million visitors, according to the STB.

