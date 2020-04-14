UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Records 334 New Coronavirus Infections - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:14 PM

Singapore Records 334 New Coronavirus Infections - Reports

Singapore reported 334 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the country's total to 3,252, the Asian city-state's top doctor, Kenneth Mak, was reported as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Singapore reported 334 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the country's total to 3,252, the Asian city-state's top doctor, Kenneth Mak, was reported as saying.

Of the new cases, 189 have been traced back to known clusters, Mak was cited as saying by the Singaporean daily Strait Times. There have been nine deaths in total.

The Health Ministry has toughened restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. Singaporeans are now required to wear face masks when going out. First time offenders will be fined 300 Singaporean Dollars ($211), while repeat offenders will be prosecuted.

The island nation deployed police to the streets this month to enforce social distancing. The Health Ministry has estimated that traffic has gone down by 70 percent, while 80 percent of workers are telecommuting.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Traffic Singapore Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

15 minutes ago

Global Growth Revised Downward by 6%, Projected at ..

30 seconds ago

Growth in Advanced Economies Projected at -6.1% in ..

32 seconds ago

Mainly cloudy weather forecast, rain-thunderstorm ..

33 seconds ago

COVID-19 Crisis to Weigh Heavily on Oil Producers ..

35 seconds ago

Majority of Germany's Dieselgate Victims Settle fo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.