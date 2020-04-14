Singapore Records 334 New Coronavirus Infections - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Singapore reported 334 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the country's total to 3,252, the Asian city-state's top doctor, Kenneth Mak, was reported as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Singapore reported 334 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the country's total to 3,252, the Asian city-state's top doctor, Kenneth Mak, was reported as saying.

Of the new cases, 189 have been traced back to known clusters, Mak was cited as saying by the Singaporean daily Strait Times. There have been nine deaths in total.

The Health Ministry has toughened restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. Singaporeans are now required to wear face masks when going out. First time offenders will be fined 300 Singaporean Dollars ($211), while repeat offenders will be prosecuted.

The island nation deployed police to the streets this month to enforce social distancing. The Health Ministry has estimated that traffic has gone down by 70 percent, while 80 percent of workers are telecommuting.