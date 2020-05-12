UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Records 884 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Partial Lockdown Easing - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:17 PM

Singapore Records 884 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Partial Lockdown Easing - Health Ministry

A total of 884 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Singapore over the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, as several businesses have been allowed to reopen amid a partial easing of the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A total of 884 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Singapore over the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, as several businesses have been allowed to reopen amid a partial easing of the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease.

The latest increase to the case total is a significant rise from the 486 cases announced on Monday when a testing kit in one of the country's laboratories was taken out of operation for recalibration. On Sunday, 876 new cases of the disease were announced.

There was no increase in the coronavirus disease death toll in the country, which currently stands at 21.

The majority of the new cases reported on Tuesday were registered in dormitories housing migrant workers, the ministry said.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that it has been testing more than 3,000 migrant workers for COVID-19 daily.

Several businesses across Singapore were allowed to reopen from Tuesday amid a partial easing of the lockdown measures. Selected food retail outlets, food manufacturing firms, and hairdressers have been allowed to resume operations, providing that stringent hygiene standards are met.

Since the start of the outbreak, 24,671 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Singapore. A total of 3,225 people have been discharged after contracting the disease.

Related Topics

Singapore Sunday From Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

30 minutes ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

34 minutes ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

1 hour ago

DP World marks &#039;Zayed Humanitarian Work Day&# ..

2 hours ago

Vodafone roaming income slumps as virus slashes tr ..

4 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.