Singapore Records 884 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Partial Lockdown Easing - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A total of 884 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Singapore over the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, as several businesses have been allowed to reopen amid a partial easing of the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease.

The latest increase to the case total is a significant rise from the 486 cases announced on Monday when a testing kit in one of the country's laboratories was taken out of operation for recalibration. On Sunday, 876 new cases of the disease were announced.

There was no increase in the coronavirus disease death toll in the country, which currently stands at 21.

The majority of the new cases reported on Tuesday were registered in dormitories housing migrant workers, the ministry said.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that it has been testing more than 3,000 migrant workers for COVID-19 daily.

Several businesses across Singapore were allowed to reopen from Tuesday amid a partial easing of the lockdown measures. Selected food retail outlets, food manufacturing firms, and hairdressers have been allowed to resume operations, providing that stringent hygiene standards are met.

Since the start of the outbreak, 24,671 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Singapore. A total of 3,225 people have been discharged after contracting the disease.