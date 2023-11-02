Open Menu

Singapore Records Highest-ever October Temperature Of 36.3 Celsius

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Singapore records highest-ever October temperature of 36.3 Celsius

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) announced on Thursday that Oct. 9 marked Singapore's highest temperature ever recorded for the month.

October 2023 was generally warm with daily maximum temperatures above 34 degrees Celsius on 25 days. On Oct. 9, temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius in several parts of Singapore, with 36.

3 degrees Celsius recorded in the north of Singapore, according to the MSS.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the month of October, surpassing the previous record high of 35.7 degrees Celsius recorded on Oct. 14, 2001 and Oct. 13, 2019.

Following the haze episode which affected Singapore on Oct. 7 and 8, the haze situation gradually improved with increased showers over Singapore and the surrounding region later in October, according to the MSS.

Related Topics

Singapore October 2019

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

16 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

17 minutes ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

29 minutes ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

32 minutes ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

39 minutes ago
Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

11 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etih ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etihad Rail Company board meeting ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World