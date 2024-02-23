Open Menu

Singapore Records Lower Inflation In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Singapore records lower inflation in January

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Singapore's core inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), fell to 3.1 percent year-on-year in January, from 3.3 percent last December, official data showed Friday.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore attributed the decline to lower services and food inflation despite the goods and services tax (GST) rate rising from 8 percent to 9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI rose by 0.6 percent in January due partly to the increase in the GST rate, said the government agencies.

The core CPI excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect household expenses.

The all-items inflation in Singapore eased to 2.9 percent year-on-year in January from 3.7 percent in December.

Related Topics

Singapore Price January December From Government Industry

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

28 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

54 minutes ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

60 minutes ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

14 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

14 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

14 hours ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

14 hours ago

More Stories From World