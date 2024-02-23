Singapore Records Lower Inflation In January
Published February 23, 2024
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Singapore's core inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), fell to 3.1 percent year-on-year in January, from 3.3 percent last December, official data showed Friday.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore attributed the decline to lower services and food inflation despite the goods and services tax (GST) rate rising from 8 percent to 9 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI rose by 0.6 percent in January due partly to the increase in the GST rate, said the government agencies.
The core CPI excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect household expenses.
The all-items inflation in Singapore eased to 2.9 percent year-on-year in January from 3.7 percent in December.
