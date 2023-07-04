Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

Singapore will not impose a general trade embargo on Myanmar, because it doesn't want to add to the suffering of the country's people, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Singapore will not impose a general trade embargo on Myanmar, because it doesn't want to add to the suffering of the country's people, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Monday.

Balakrishnan made his statement against the backdrop of a report by United Nations Special Rapporteur in Myanmar Thomas Andrews published in May. The report stated that Singaporean organizations were allegedly involved in the flow of supplies to Myanmar's armed forces. For example, arms and related goods totaling $254 million were supposedly sent to the Myanmar military through Singapore-based organizations, the report read.

"Nonetheless, we take Mr Andrews' report very seriously, and have requested him to provide specific and verifiable evidence to aid our efforts... At the same time, let me make clear that it is not the Singapore Government's policy intention to block legitimate trade with Myanmar.

Doing so would further set back the country's development and exacerbate the suffering of the civilian population of Myanmar," Balakrishnan said.

The minister said that in 2022, the general volume of mutual trade with Myanmar was $5.8 billion.

"In conclusion, let me reiterate that the Government remains committed to implementing our policy to prevent the transfer of arms and dual-use items which have been assessed to have potential military application to Myanmar, where there is serious risk that they may be used to inflict violence against unarmed civilians," Balakrishnan said.

In the same report, Andrews said that since the coup, Myanmar's military government has imported more than $660 million worth of weapons and equipment from Russia and China.

The Special Rapporteurs are independent experts within the UN's human rights' system, but they are not employees.