Singapore Registers 1st Case Of New Strain Of Coronavirus - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The first case of the new strain of the coronavirus, which was firstly discovered in the United Kingdom, has been registered in Singapore, media reported on Thursday.

The infected person is a 17-year-old female student, who had returned from the United Kingdom on December 6, The Strait Times newspaper reported.

All the people, who had contacts with the patient, were reportedly quarantined and tested negative for the disease.

Starting from Wednesday, Singapore imposed an entry ban on all visitors and long-term pass holders, who had been to the United Kingdom within 14 days.

Last week, the UK authorities reported about a new strain of the coronavirus, which is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After that, many countries introduced new travel restrictions.

