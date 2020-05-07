UrduPoint.com
Singapore Registers 741 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 20,939 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:14 PM

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Singapore has increased by 741 to 20,939 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Singapore has increased by 741 to 20,939 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of 7 May 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed an additional 741 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Five cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the statement said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 264,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

