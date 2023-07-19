Open Menu

Singapore Replaces Japan As World's Strongest Passport For Visa-Free Travel - Consultancy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The Singaporean passport has become the world's most powerful one for visa-free travel, surpassing the Japanese passport, which held the position for five years, the Henley & Partners international consulting firm said on Tuesday.

"Japan has been knocked off the top spot on the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years and bumped into third place, according to the latest ranking, which is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Singapore is now officially the most powerful passport in the world, with its citizens able to visit 192 travel destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free," the company said in a statement.

The second place in the ranking is occupied by Germany, Italy and Spain, whose citizens can travel visa-free to 190 destinations.

Japan now only ranks third, along with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden, whose citizens have visa-free access to 189 destinations, the statement read.

Among the weakest passports are those of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, which allow visa-free travel to only 27, 29 and 30 destinations, respectively, the company added.

In the last 10 years, the majority of countries have managed to increase the value of their passports, with only eight countries worldwide having less visa-free access today than they did a decade ago, the statement read. Among the most successful countries in increasing their passport's power is the UAE, which managed to add 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, the company added.

