Singapore reports 1,343 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 2,179,044.

A total of 137 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with five of them held in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

No new death from COVID-19 was reported on Friday, keeping the total death toll unchanged at 1,707.