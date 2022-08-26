UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 2,132 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Singapore reported 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,829,361

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) Singapore reported 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,829,361.

Of the new cases, 268 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,864 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 249 were local transmissions and 19 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,775 local transmissions and 89 imported cases.

A total of 283 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with six cases held in intensive care units.

One more death was reported from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 1,588, the ministry said.

