Singapore reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 2,342 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,889,544.

Of the new cases, 264 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,078 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 240 were local transmissions and 24 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,960 local transmissions and 118 imported cases.

A total of 214 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 1,610, the ministry said.