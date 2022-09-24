UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 2,342 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Singapore reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,342 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,889,544

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 2,342 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,889,544.

Of the new cases, 264 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,078 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 240 were local transmissions and 24 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,960 local transmissions and 118 imported cases.

A total of 214 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 1,610, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Singapore From

Recent Stories

Claim assessment committee visits Tank's flood hit ..

Claim assessment committee visits Tank's flood hit areas

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of senior journalist ..

Chief Minister condoles death of senior journalist's son

3 minutes ago
 Dengue patients can avail treatment facility on Se ..

Dengue patients can avail treatment facility on Sehat Sahulat Card

3 minutes ago
 Cherchesov refuses to take over Poland national te ..

Cherchesov refuses to take over Poland national team

3 minutes ago
 Russia adds 51,269 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 51,269 COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Turkish/German carrier SunExpress named world's be ..

Turkish/German carrier SunExpress named world's best leisure airline

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.