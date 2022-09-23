UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 2,343 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Singapore reported 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,887,202

Of the new cases, 238 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,105 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 217 were local transmissions and 21 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,957 local transmissions and 148 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 194 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with seven cases in intensive care units. No deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Friday, making the total death toll stay unchanged at 1,609, the ministry said.

