Singapore Reports 24 New Imported, 8 Local COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Singapore's Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases, 24 of which were imported from other countries and eight the product of local transmission, and said that seven more people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

"As of 19 March 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified an additional 24 imported and eight local cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore ..

. Seven more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospital (Cases 97, 104, 105, 121, 125, 134 and 136). In all, 124 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

The 24 imported cases came from Europe, North America and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Health Ministry added that 15 out of the 221 people still in hospitals were in critical condition.