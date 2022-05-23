Singapore reports 2,751 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Singapore reported 2,751 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,272,386

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 2,751 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,272,386.

Of the new cases, 239 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,512 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 235 were local transmissions and four were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,443 local transmissions and 69 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 305 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with four cases in intensive care units.

Two more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,377, the ministry said.

