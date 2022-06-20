Singapore reports 3,220 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Singapore reported 3,220 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,370,981

Of the new cases, 281 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 2,939 through antigen rapid test (ART), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 251 were local transmissions and 30 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 2,633 were local transmissions and 306 were imported cases.

A total of 296 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

Two more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,405, the ministry said.

