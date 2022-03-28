Singapore reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 4,925 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,076,930

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 4,925 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,076,930.

Of the new cases, 837 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,088 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 794 were local transmissions and 43 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 4,019 local transmissions and 69 imported cases.

A total of 717 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 25 cases in intensive care units.

Four more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,254, the ministry said.