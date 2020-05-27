Singapore Reports 533 New COVID-19 Patients, Most Cases Still Among Migrants

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Singapore's confirmation of 533 new COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours has taken the country's total to 32,876 cases, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the majority of new infections are still being registered among foreign workers living in dormitories.

On Tuesday, the country's health authorities reported 383 new cases, noting that the number was relatively low, as fewer tests were conducted. Since late April, the daily increase has not exceeded 1,000 cases.

"As of 27 May 2020, 12pm [04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed an additional 533 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Three cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the ministry said in a press release.

Earlier in May, the city-state partially eased its lockdown restrictions, allowing certain businesses to resume operations, provided that stringent hygiene standards continue to be met.