Singapore reports 9,087 new COVID-19 cases

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Singapore reported 9,087 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,997,847

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 9,087 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,997,847.

Of the new cases, 723 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,364 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 700 were local transmissions and 23 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 8,063 local transmissions and 301 imported cases.

A total of 562 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine in intensive care units.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, taking the total death toll to 1,641.

