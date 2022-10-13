Singapore reports 9,501 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 9,501 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 9,501 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,988,760.

Of the new cases, 790 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,711 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 782 were local transmissions and eight were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 8,467 local transmissions and 244 imported cases.

A total of 543 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 13 in intensive care units.

Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 1,639.