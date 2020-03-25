UrduPoint.com
Singapore Reports Biggest Daily Rise Of 73 New Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Singapore's Health Ministry reported 73 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the Asian city-state's biggest daily increase.

"As of 25 March 2020, 12pm, [04:00 GMT] the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified an additional 38 imported and 35 local cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore," the ministry said in a statement.

The total now stands at 631.

Seventeen patients are in a critical condition and two have died, while 160 fully recovered.

More than a half of the new cases have been imported from Europe, North America, ASEAN countries and other parts of Asia.

Health experts have been warning of a second wave of epidemic in Asia as nationals are being repatriated from abroad.

Singapore has closed the borders and banned gatherings of more than 10 people, shut movie theaters, nightclubs, bars and discos in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

