UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Reports Daily High Of 1,426 COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Surpasses 8,000

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:32 PM

Singapore Reports Daily High of 1,426 COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Surpasses 8,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by a record 1,426 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 8,014, the Singaporean Ministry of Health said on Monday, adding that the "vast majority" of the new patients are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by a record 1,426 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 8,014, the Singaporean Ministry of Health said on Monday, adding that the "vast majority" of the new patients are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

Previous reports indicated that Singapore had registered 6,588 coronavirus cases.

"As of 20 April 2020, 12pm [04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

16 cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Singapore is now the worst-hit state in Southeast Asia, as the number of COVID-19 cases there have surpassed the figures of Indonesia and the Philippines, where 6,760 and 6,459 people were diagnosed with the disease, respectively.

Related Topics

Singapore Indonesia Philippines April 2020 Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia explore boosting cooperation

6 minutes ago

Gov't releases Rs 522.2 bn for development project ..

5 minutes ago

Myanmar ships 800 freed Rohingya prisoners back to ..

5 minutes ago

VW agrees 620 million euros payout to German 'dies ..

4 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus death toll drops under 400

4 minutes ago

HCSTSI seeks comprehensive economic policy with in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.