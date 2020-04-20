Singapore Reports Daily High of 1,426 COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Surpasses 8,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by a record 1,426 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 8,014, the Singaporean Ministry of Health said on Monday, adding that the "vast majority" of the new patients are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by a record 1,426 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 8,014, the Singaporean Ministry of Health said on Monday, adding that the "vast majority" of the new patients are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

Previous reports indicated that Singapore had registered 6,588 coronavirus cases.

"As of 20 April 2020, 12pm [04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

16 cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Singapore is now the worst-hit state in Southeast Asia, as the number of COVID-19 cases there have surpassed the figures of Indonesia and the Philippines, where 6,760 and 6,459 people were diagnosed with the disease, respectively.